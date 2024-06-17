SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 149,007 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,007 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

