SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.