SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,241 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 619.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $425.78 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

