SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
