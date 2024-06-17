SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 114,544 Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 6.47% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BUFB stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

