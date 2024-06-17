SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,378,176 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,378,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,602,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

