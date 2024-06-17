SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $50.43 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.