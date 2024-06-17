SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $434.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.