SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.02 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $215.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

