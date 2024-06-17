SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 25,167 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.