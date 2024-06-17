SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,345 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

DEO stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.10. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $130.49 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

