SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,436 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $111.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

