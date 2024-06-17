SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,640 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21. The company has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

