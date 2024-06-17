SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 580 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

