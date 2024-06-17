SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

