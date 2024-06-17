SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,749 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

