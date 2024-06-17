SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

