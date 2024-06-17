SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,982,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after buying an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $75.43 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

