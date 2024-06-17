SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $75.97 on Monday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

