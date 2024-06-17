SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.99 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.