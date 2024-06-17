SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

