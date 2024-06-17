SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 533.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 322.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

