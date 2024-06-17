SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $17,999,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

