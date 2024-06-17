SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1,128.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,454 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

