SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $263.39 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $270.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

