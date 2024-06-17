SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3,207.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 1.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 4.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 184,102 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,168,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $727.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

