SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1,839.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

