SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

