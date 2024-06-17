SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $138.41 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

