SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,676,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

