SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSC opened at $219.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.