SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PGR opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

