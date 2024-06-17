SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,696 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

