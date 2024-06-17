SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 716,890 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $55,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

