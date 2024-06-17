SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 123,546 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

