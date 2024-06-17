SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

