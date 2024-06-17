SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.