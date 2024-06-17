SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHG stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

