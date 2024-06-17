SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,127 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $249.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average is $230.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $249.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

