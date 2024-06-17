SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day moving average is $332.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

