SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,587 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

