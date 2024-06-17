SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 953,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.52 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

