SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,017,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,078,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,549,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,764,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $106.45 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.