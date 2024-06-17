SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.