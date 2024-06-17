SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

