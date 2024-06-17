SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,338 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.