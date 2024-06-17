SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

