SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,438,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.2% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

