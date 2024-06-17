Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 60,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 658,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sasol

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sasol by 2,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.