Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 729 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 502,497 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

